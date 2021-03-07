CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.14.
Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $81.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of CGI by 566.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 22,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.