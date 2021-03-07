CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.14.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $81.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of CGI by 566.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 22,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

