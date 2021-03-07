CF Acquisition Corp. V’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 10th (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

CF Acquisition Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 10th. CF Acquisition Corp. V had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CF Acquisition Corp. V’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CFFVU opened at $10.22 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

