Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$17.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$13.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CERV. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of CERV opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cervus Equipment has a one year low of C$4.73 and a one year high of C$15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.81.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

