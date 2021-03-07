Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Down 19.6% in February

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 28th total of 474,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Central Puerto by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Central Puerto by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

NYSE CEPU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. 316,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,426. The firm has a market cap of $320.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Central Puerto has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.