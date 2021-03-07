Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 955,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 28th total of 1,245,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,555.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWQXF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$23.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. Castellum AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.