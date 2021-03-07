Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

TSE CAS opened at C$17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$9.94 and a twelve month high of C$17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.17.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

