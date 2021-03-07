Caroline Roxburgh Buys 4,579 Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) insider Caroline Roxburgh acquired 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £14,927.54 ($19,502.93).

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 306 ($4.00) on Friday. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 425.12 ($5.55). The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 391.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 331.28.

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

