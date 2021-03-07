Caroline Roxburgh Buys 4,579 Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) insider Caroline Roxburgh acquired 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £14,927.54 ($19,502.93).

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 306 ($4.00) on Friday. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 425.12 ($5.55). The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 391.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 331.28.

Get Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust alerts:

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.