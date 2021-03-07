CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1,768.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,534 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $21,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $43,427,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,530,000 after purchasing an additional 272,080 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 857.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 254,196 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in CarMax by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 205,370 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

CarMax stock opened at $123.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

