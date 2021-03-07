Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €143.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFX. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €118.86 ($139.83).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €121.20 ($142.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a fifty-two week high of €140.50 ($165.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €113.52. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a PE ratio of 83.18.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.