Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €118.86 ($139.83).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFX shares. Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €121.20 ($142.59) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €129.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and a PE ratio of 83.18. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 12-month high of €140.50 ($165.29).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

