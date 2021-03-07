Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,795 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

