Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$1.75 at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$0.90 to C$1.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$1.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy raised Cardinal Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.96.

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$2.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

