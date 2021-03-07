Capral Limited (CAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Capral’s previous final dividend of $0.005.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.11.

Get Capral alerts:

Capral Company Profile

Capral Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers windows and doors, curtain walls, thermal breaks, and louvre frames; security doors and windows; shower enclosures; wardrobes; and home improvement products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Capral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.