Capitala Finance (CPTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,204. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,696.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

