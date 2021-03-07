Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

WEED stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$39.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,688. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$12.96 and a 52 week high of C$71.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.86. The stock has a market cap of C$15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

