Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFPUF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.70.

OTCMKTS CFPUF opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

