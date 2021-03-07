Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in February

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 28th total of 462,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.9 days.

Shares of CDUAF opened at $23.83 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $31.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDUAF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

