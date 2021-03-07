Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to $45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of -86.28 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380,039 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,558,000 after buying an additional 3,064,496 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,172,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,265,000 after buying an additional 1,433,871 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,198,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,351,000 after buying an additional 1,312,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after buying an additional 1,131,774 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

