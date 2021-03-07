Canaccord Genuity Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $270.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.52.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $200.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.