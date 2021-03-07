Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $192,000 Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $66,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at $316,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 25,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,666 shares of company stock worth $4,862,858. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $12.59 on Friday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $447.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

