Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 1,148,833 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 493,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 108,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGI. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

