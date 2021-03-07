Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $172,000 Investment in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HEP opened at $18.52 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

HEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

