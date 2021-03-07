Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $203,000 Stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMLV opened at $110.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average is $90.10. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $110.81.

