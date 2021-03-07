Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.82 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 371,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,944.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 111,000 shares of company stock worth $756,790 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

