Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,009 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NYSE:MUR opened at $19.89 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at $92,982.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,015 shares of company stock valued at $849,590 over the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

