Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELY. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $3,602,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $27,225,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000.

NYSE:ELY opened at $28.60 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

