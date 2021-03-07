California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded California Water Service Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,941,000 after buying an additional 682,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,083,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,381,000 after purchasing an additional 371,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 101,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

