CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CAIXY stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

