CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to $45.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAE. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.44.

CAE stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 169.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CAE by 51.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CAE by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of CAE by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 63,715 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of CAE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 237,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

