BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,701,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 28th total of 8,523,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

BYDDF stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. BYD has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYDDF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BYD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BYD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

