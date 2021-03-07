Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $320.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $279.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BURL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.63.

NYSE:BURL opened at $279.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $296.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

