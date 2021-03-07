Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

BMBL stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $57.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

In other news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

