BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.91. BRP posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of DOOO traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.28. 54,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BRP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after purchasing an additional 71,442 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BRP by 409.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 598,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in BRP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

