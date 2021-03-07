Brown Financial Advisory Invests $17.98 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,980,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 15.9% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $217.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,238. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

