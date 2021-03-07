Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.54 Million

Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report sales of $72.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $74.27 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $71.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $287.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $289.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $296.83 million, with estimates ranging from $294.16 million to $299.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of BRKL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 385,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,086. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

In related news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,867 shares of company stock valued at $838,279. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.