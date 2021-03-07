Brokers Set Expectations for uniQure’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $8.31 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of QURE opened at $32.48 on Friday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

