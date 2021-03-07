Brokers Set Expectations for Unigold Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:UGD)

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Unigold in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. Beacon Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Unigold’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Unigold alerts:

UGD opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.98 million and a P/E ratio of -11.30. Unigold has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Neita property covering an area of 22,616 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.