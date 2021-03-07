Brokers Set Expectations for Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Construction in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $21.03 on Friday. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $590.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 549.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.