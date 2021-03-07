Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target at $52.00

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $340,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,157 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,580,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after acquiring an additional 689,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tenable by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.05. 1,514,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

