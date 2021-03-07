Brokerages Set Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Target Price at $58.88

Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.88.

TLND has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Talend by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Talend by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Talend by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Talend by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLND opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. Talend has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

