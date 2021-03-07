Brokerages Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target at $85.33

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

SLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,745,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,800,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,038 over the last ninety days. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded up $4.21 on Tuesday, reaching $66.46. 404,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,790. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

