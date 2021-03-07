Brokerages Set Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT at $48.88

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after buying an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,720 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

