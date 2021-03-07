Brokerages Set Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT at $46.44

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 291.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $176,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 23.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 52,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $544,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOCS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,124. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.