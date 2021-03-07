Brokerages Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Post $1.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.99. Zoetis reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $145.68. 3,520,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,549. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $161.57. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $763,474,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 72.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after purchasing an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

