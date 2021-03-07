Brokerages Expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will announce earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $0.91. Trinseo reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 392.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

TSE stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $70.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,558 shares of company stock worth $4,987,886. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 18.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

