Brokerages Expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will report $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. The Toro posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Toro.

Get The Toro alerts:

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Toro by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,425,000 after buying an additional 842,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Toro by 7,352.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 308,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Toro by 226.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after buying an additional 259,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.46. 475,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.