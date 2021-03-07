Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $390.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report $390.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.00 million and the highest is $393.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $404.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,045,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,436. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

