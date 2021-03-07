Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. ON Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

