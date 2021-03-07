Brokerages Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.64) and the highest is ($1.32). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.90) to ($3.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,919,702.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 33,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $4,730,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,703 shares of company stock worth $53,944,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,228,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,838. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

