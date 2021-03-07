Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.13. Baker Hughes also reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

BKR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,361,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $26,542,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

